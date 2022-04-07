Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving basking in budding rivalry with New York Knicks

“I mean imagine the tweets I’ve been getting since I decided to come to the Nets from Knick fans,” Durant said. “They still pissed off about stuff I say and the little jabs here and there. But, like I said, there’s always love in the streets when I see the Knicks fans. Always love at the games, but it’s a good rivalry to be a part of and everyone who steps in our building realize how big these games are.

“It felt like a home game to us the last two times in The Garden and it feels like a home game to the Knicks when they come to the Barclays. That’s what basketball is all about and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

The Knicks heavily pursued Durant in 2019, but he ultimately opted to sign across the river and bring along Irving as well. The Nets’ plan with the two superstars — which included James Harden before he was traded in February — has not gone exactly how they had hoped.

However, the excitement remains for what Irving and Durant can build in Brooklyn together.

“I think one of the funniest things that I see out there from Knicks fans is just me and K are perfect for each other because of the way we respond on social sometimes. But I think it’s all in good fun,” Irving said. “(The Knicks) had a good chance at getting us back in free agency, but we just felt like we wanted to build here and just make our mark on this franchise. I don’t think we regret our decision.

“And we just want to live with really leaning on each other and making sure this is successful for us.”

New York’s budding basketball rivalry is still growing, and despite the Nets having played in the area for decades. it still hasn’t reached the heights of the battles between the New York Mets and New York Yankees in baseball or the New York Islanders and New York Rangers in hockey.

But with two of the game’s biggest stars in Brooklyn and the close games the two sides have played, it’s only a matter of time before it reaches another exciting level.