James Harden remains questionable; LaMarcus Aldridge out vs. Suns

It was a good news, bad news kind of day for the Nets. On the plus side, James Harden practiced on Monday, but LaMarcus Aldridge was officially ruled out of Tuesday’s game in Phoenix.

The hand strain that Harden has been dealing with kept him out of Saturday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors. He had missed the previous game as well because of an unrelated hamstring injury.

Nash said Harden (hand strain) went through practice. He’s questionable for Suns game. Aldridge (ankle sprain) is getting an MRI. He’s out tomorrow. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 31, 2022

Harden was officially listed as questionable by the Nets on their status report for Tuesday’s game with the Suns.

LaMarcus Aldridge will officially miss the game because of an ankle sprain. He is getting an MRI on the injury, ESPN’s Nick Friedell reported.

Aldridge sprained the ankle in the fourth quarter of Brooklyn’s loss to the Warriors. He did not return to the game and he was spotted using crutches to get around and left the arena in a walking boot.

The Nets have dealt with a number of injuries this season, including a current MCL sprain that Kevin Durant is dealing with. Joe Harris is also still recovering from ankle surgery, which has kept him off the court for longer than anticipated.

If Harden cannot play on Tuesday it would be the second consecutive game that Kyrie Irving would be the lone member of the Nets’ “Big 3” on the court.