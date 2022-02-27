Goran Dragic settling into role with Nets after debut in Milwaukee

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Nets’ uptempo style took some getting used to, but Goran Dragic made the minutes he played in his Brooklyn debut count on Saturday night.

In his first game in Brooklyn black and white, Dragic appeared in 14 minutes of their win over the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and was on the court in crunch time as the Nets tried to hold off a talented Bucks squad. Dragic did joke that he needed a break after his first six minutes, but told reporters he felt good on the court.

“It felt good to be back on the court and to be part of this great win,” Dragic said. “To play with new teammates, of course, I still need to get a lot of work done. Try to get on the same page, but first game it’s been good.”

Dragic finished his debut with six points on 2-of-4 shooting and one three-pointer.

“(Dragic) just gives us such an intelligent, tough, experienced player,” Nets coach Steve Nash said after the game. “Helps us on the floor and off. I thought for a guy that hasn’t played NBA basketball for months, he definitely made a difference tonight.”

The veteran point guard and former Nash Mentee said that the areas that still need some work are on both ends of the floor. Dragic specifically mentioned when the opposing team has a shooting big on the floor the Net could be better and he still needs to adjust to some of Brooklyn’s systems.

“The offense I still need to learn some plays,” Dragic said. “We only run a few plays and I’m going to get feeling much better when I’m practice and have a few games more. I already have a chemistry with (LaMarcus Aldridge), Especially when he set those those screens.”

Dragic should see a bit more time on Monday when the Nets face the Toronto Raptors at the Barclays Center in the first of a back-to-back set.