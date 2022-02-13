Nets showing interest in Goran Dragic on buyout market

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

When Goran Dragic was traded to the Spurs on Thursday, there were rumors that he would be bought out and free to sign elsewhere. With that seeming all but likely, the Nets are expected to be one of several teams interested in acquiring Dragic once he is officially bought out.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski once again reported on Saturday that the Spurs are planning on buying out Dragic. The Nets along with the Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Bulls, and Warriors are all expected to aggressively pursue his services.

The Nets are hoping the relationship between head coach Steve Nash and Dragic will go a long way in helping them get his commitment. Steve Nash and Goran Dragic played 174 games together in their career and Nash was seen as a mentor by Dragic.

Hanging out with my mentor and good friend @SteveNash pic.twitter.com/YW7vKj131y — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) March 30, 2014

Dragic, although older now at 35-years-old, can still be a productive player in a limited role. Last season in only 26 minutes of action, Dragic was able to average 13 points and 4 assists on 43/37/82 splits and was a crucial member of the Miami Heat’s Eastern Conference Championship title in 2020.

He would be an excellent fit for the Nets, as a prototypical point guard who could run the offense for the second unit. Being able to score and get his teammates the ball, Dragic will be an important pickup for any team, but especially the Nets. With Kyrie Irving only being able to play away games currently, Dragic could slide into a more prominent role when the Nets play at home.

Besides being a replacement player for Irving at home, if the mandate isn’t removed, Dragic could benefit the Nets rotation in other ways. He is the perfect type of player to play next to Ben Simmons, being able to handle the ball, while also playing off the ball and spreading the floor.

Last year against the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs, the Nets did not have a single person who could handle the basketball besides Kevin Durant. Insurance is the best policy, especially given how many injuries the Nets have had to endure all season long.