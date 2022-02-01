BSE Global CEO John Abbamondi resigning at the end of NBA season

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

John Abbamondi, the CEO of BSE Global, the parent company of the Nets and Barclays Center, is resigning at the end of the NBA season. His tenure will come to an end in July and a search for his replacement will begin immediately, the Nets said in a press release.

Abbamonndi took on the role of CEO in 2020 from Oliver Weisberg, who had been serving in an interim role.

“We are grateful for John’s leadership and many contributions to our organization,” Nets owner Joe Tsai said in a statement. “John has demonstrated tremendous heart and expertise in guiding BSE Global through the challenges of the pandemic. During his tenure, the Brooklyn Nets set franchise records for attendance, ticket revenue and sponsorships. We appreciate John’s help in ensuring a smooth transition for his successor, and we are excited about the future of BSE Global.”

The announcement came as a bit of a surprise after Abbamondi has spent less than two years in the CEO role. The Nets will now be hiring their third CEO in the last three years.

David Levy, the former head of Turner Sports, held the job for two months before he resigned. Weisberg held the role until Abbamondi was hired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank Joe, Clara and Oliver for the opportunity of a lifetime,” Abbamondi said in a statement. “I am humbled to have had the privilege of leading BSE Global during such a challenging period, and to have been part of the organization’s strong business performance over the course of the last two seasons. BSE Global is on a solid foundation and is positioned for continued success. I am grateful for the support of my management team and honored to have worked with such a dedicated group of professionals.”

The organization credited Abbamondi with several initiatives that have taken place during his tenure as CEO, including having Barclays Center serve as a polling place and a vaccination site.