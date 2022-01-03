NBA reschedules Nets COVID-postponed games

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NBA rescheduled the three games that had to be postponed due to COVID and adjusted the date and time of two other games on the Nets schedule.

The Nets will now face the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Monday, Jan. 10. That game had originally been slated to take place on Dec. 23.

The Denver Nuggets will travel to Barclays Center on Jan. 26 and the Washington Wizards will now face the Nets on Feb.17, with tip-offs set for 7:30 for each game. The Nets had been originally slated to face both teams on Dec. 19 and Dec. 21 respectively.

All three of those games were postponed because of COVID and Brooklyn not having the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game.

The rescheduled dates also impacted other games on the Nets calendar. Sunday’s game against San Antonio was moved to a 12 pm start and Brooklyn’s Jan. 26 meeting with the Toronto Raptors was moved to Feb. 28.

“There’s no easy way to do this, so if we were expecting it to be a sweet little add to the schedule and no blood drawn then I think we’d be foolish,” head coach Steve Nash said. “Everyone is going to have to face all sorts of different predicaments and factors with COVID and postponements, and replaying games. We just have to be positive and manage it the best we can.”

Fans with tickets for the rescheduled home games at Barclays Center will be able to use those to get into the games on their new dates and times, the Nets said in a press release.