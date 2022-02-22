Ben Simmons still ‘weeks’ away from returning to action

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Down to the final 23 games of the regular season — once the Nets take the court on Thursday — it will still be a bit more time before Ben Simmons makes his debut in Brooklyn.

While the Nets could use Simmons on the court as soon as possible, it appears that he won’t hit the hardwood in a Brooklyn jersey for a few more weeks. The new report came during Monday’s edition of NBA Today when Ramona Shelburne indicated it would be a few more weeks until Simmons appears in his first game of the 2021-22 season.

“Ben Simmons, from what I’m told, is going to really ramp it up this week and see where he’s at at the end of the week, but he’s getting close. I don’t think it’s going to, it’s going to be more like weeks rather than months,” Shelburne said.

Simmons was acquired by the Nets in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 25-year-old Aussie has not played this season due to his desire to focus on his mental health. Simmons has not publically said what had created a situation that led to his needed departure from the City of Brotherly love, but told reporters during his introductory press conference that he was in good shape physically.

“Physically, I think over the last six months, I’ve been working. I feel pretty good,” Simmons said. “Mentally, I’m getting there. It’s an ongoing thing. Staying on top of that but I think I’m heading in the right direction.”