Ben Simmons addition moves Nets championship odds

The NBA world is still digesting the news that Ben Simmons, along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, are Brooklyn bound with James Harden and Paul Millsap headed to the “City of Brotherly Love.”But the fallout is already impacting the oddsmakers’ view of the Nets title hopes.

The lines from both DraftKing Sportsbook and BetMGM have moved in the time following the deal, although it has not officially been announced. The Nets’ odds to win the NBA title are at +380, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, which had them at +350 prior to the deal.

BetMGM moved the line to +400 on Brooklyn from +350 earlier in the day. The Nets have remained the favorite to win an NBA title this season, per Ceasers Sportsbook.

All of this comes as the Nets and Sixers pulled off the biggest trade of the day by swapping two superstars in a deal that will have a massive impact on both teams. It also ends a standoff in Philly between Simmons and the Sixers, and puts to rest speculation over Harden’s happiness with the Nets.

Simmons may take some time to take the floor for the Nets, but the additions of the 6-foot-11 point guard along with Curry and Drummond are expected to bring some stability to a Brooklyn team that has struggled of late. The Nets have dropped nine straight and are 2-10 since Kevin Durant was injured.

The expectation is now that Durant will return to the lineup after the all-star break and teamed with Simmons and Kyrie Irving on the road would create a deadly trio. The Nets are also hoping that New York City’s vaccine mandate will be discontinued in the near future and allow for Irving to play games at the Barclays Center.

The Nets are scheduled to face the Washington Wizards on Thursday night in their first game following the trade deadline.