Antonio Brown takes in Nets-Grizzlies from courtside seats

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If anyone was wondering where Antonio Brown disappeared to after walking off the field on Sunday at Metlife Stadium, all they had to do was check the Barclays Center.

Brown was spotted in courtside seats on Monday night taking in the Nets game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The NFL wide receiver was seated near the Grizzlies bench.

Antonio Brown is at the Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/Z5oDS8QvqO — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 4, 2022

Brown made national headlines during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the New York Jets. It wasn’t for his play on the field, rather a meltdown that occurred in the third quarter that saw Brown rip off his jersey and pads and walk off the field.

Originally it had been reported that Brown stormed off because he was being benched by head coach Bruce Arians, but it was later reported that Brown’s exit had to do with his health. Arians told reporters after the game that Brown was no longer a member of the Buccaneers.