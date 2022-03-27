Andre Drummond is pushing back on assertions that comments he made last week were an indication that he would be leaving Brooklyn after this season.

In posts on his social media channels Drummond, who was acquired by the Nets as part of the trade for Ben Simmons, Drummond wanted to set the record straight before the Nets hosted the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at Barclays Center.

“For you weirdos posting articles saying I won’t (re-sign),” a story on his Instagram page read. “Let’s be clear I didn’t say that. All I said was, if we are being honest I’m here for the rest of the season and I don’t know what the summer will bring! I can only control what’s happening right now!”

The comments in question came on Wednesday when Drummond spoke to reporters and praised Nic Claxton, while raising questions on his own future in Brooklyn. After that speculation began to begin from many that he would be leaving the Nets following this season after his contract was up.

At age 28, he is on a 0ne-year $2,401,537 contract that he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers to back up Joel Embiid. Most likely he would command a larger contract on the open market in free agency this summer.

A sneaky addition to the James Harden trade was the Nets getting Andre Drummond back, a player who filled a major need for the Nets. He has been tremendous in his 16 appearances for the Nets, averaging 11.7 points and 9.4 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game.

“If we’re all being honest, I’m only here till the rest of the season,” Drummond said at the time. “Who knows what’s gonna happen in the offseason? So they need a guy like (Nic Claxton).”

Drummond seems to not have taken too kindly to some of the coverage that it received.

While the Nets will not be able to go above the mid-level exception in a contract offer with Drummond, it is far too early to rule out a return to the Nets next season. He appears to be enjoying his time so far in Kings County and has quickly become a crucial part of the current makeup of the team’s roster.